Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal Blessed With Twins Krishna And Aadiya
It is time for massive celebrations for the Ambanis. After the Ambani princess aka Isha Ambani embraced motherhood for the first time. The renowned business woman, who has been married to Anand Piramal since 2018, gave birth to twins on Saturday, November 19. According to media reports, Isha and Anand were blessed with a baby boy and a baby girl. Though Isha and Anand are quite reserved about their pregnancy, the big news was shared by the Ambani family in an official statement.
Isha And Anand Decide Name for Their Kids
To note, Isha made sure her pregnancy news doesn't surface in the media and she has been maintaining a low profile for a while. And now that she has been blessed with twins, the proud parents have named their kids as Krishna and Aadiya.
Ambani Family’s Official Statement Announcing Twins’ Arrival
The news was shared with an official statement which read as,"We are delighted to share that our children Isha and Anand have been blessed by the Almighty with twins on 19th November 2022. Isha and the babies, baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna are doing well".
Ambanis Seek Blessings For Isha And Her Kids
In the statement, Ambanis also sought blessings for the new parents and their kids. "We seek your blessings and good wishes for Aadiya, Krishna, Isha and Anand in this most important phase of their life," the statement further read.
Isha Ambani And Anand Piramal’s Wedding Was A Grand Affair
For the uninitiated, Isha had tied the knot with Ajay Piramal and Swati Piramal's son Anand Piramal in a grand wedding on December 12, 2018. Their wedding was a gala affair and was attended by Bollywood's bigshots. And the arrival of the twins ahead of Isha and Anand's fourth wedding anniversary certainly marks for a double celebration for Ambanis and Piramals. It will be interesting to see when Isha and Anand will share the first look of their newborn babies.