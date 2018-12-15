 »   »   »  Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Serve Food To Guests At Isha Ambani's Wedding!

Shahrukh Khan

The 'Baadshah of Bollywood' which is known to be one of the warmest hosts in the industry is seen happily serving food to the guests.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who looked stunning in a red Sabyasachi sari is seen serving sweets to the guests while her daughter Aaradhya looks on.

Aamir Khan

The superstar is seen serving Gujarati delicacies to the guests while traditional songs are being played in the background.

Amitabh Bachchan

The actor is seen serving desserts to the guests.

Abhishek Bachchan

The actor too was caught on the lens serving food to the guests and turn the perfect ladkiwala.

This Looks Like A Royal Affair!

We bet this little sneak-peek of the crockery from Isha's wedding will leave your jaw dropped.