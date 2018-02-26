 »   »   » Money Means Nothing To Me: Shahrukh Khan

He is one of the most bankable actors of the Indian film industry and heads a big production company, but for Shahrukh Khan money does not matter,"Money means nothing to me and I have no compulsions in saying that. I may joke about it or talk about money. But it means nothing to me."

Khan said. "I come from humble beginnings and I am not romanticising about my Delhi days. I am from a lower middle class house. For me earning a lakh [100,000] was I have become 'lakhpati'. And I had thought when I went to Mumbai that I will retire after becoming a 'lakhpati'. So, I can retire like tomorrow."

The actor says that now whatever he earns he aspires to invest it. "Money means nothing to me unless it is able to create some kind of a change in people's life through the work I put my money in. I invest money in the business of cinema so that may be other children like me get the opportunity to make it big," Khan added.

Khan said he is a big believer of the Make In India campaign and as a businessman he wants to make the Indian film industry as advanced as Hollywood.

The actor added that one should "only do the business which is close to your heart and not close to your head. It should be something you feel for. I love sports and I got the opportunity to be a part of it through cricket. I love cinema and I am doing it as an actor-producer. I love kids and I would love to work with theme parks. My business endeavours are completely related to my heart."

According to Khan, the significant change that the influx of digital medium will bring is that smaller films will now have a platform for release. "I don't take it as threat to cinema. Community viewing will never go out of fashion. People would love to watch things together on a big screen," he added. Khan believes the digital space will also give India some big stars.

"They might not come from cinema, but the digital space of cinema. When I see my kids watching these vines, they have there own stars. There will be digital stars and much bigger than what I am, but I truly believe that longevity is going to reduce," he said.

The actor, whose production house Red Chillies Entertainment is working with streaming giant Netflix on an original series based on the book Bard of Blood, said he is more than willing to join the medium as an actor.

"A platform is not important for a true blue actor, which I think I am. We just need a stage. Someone like me has risen from there. I have done drama, theatre, television and cinema. So, if there is a new platform I would surely like to work in it. Platforms like Netflix are also going to make our actors popular internationally as they have a big viewership," he said.PTI

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,