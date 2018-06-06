 »   »   »  Here's What Sonam Kapoor Plans To Do On Her Birthday Along With Hubby Anand Ahuja

Celebrating Birthday In London

"I, my husband, and my best friend will be together in London for my birthday. Bebo (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and Lolo (Karisma Kapoor) will also be joining us. It will be a small, private get-together, not a big party. I have had my fill of grand bashes."

On Her Newly Married Life

"I haven't even had the time to experience what it feels like to be married. Soon after my wedding, it was time for Veere Di Wedding's release."

It's Time For A Break, Says Sonam

"I've just been promoting the film (Veere Di Wedding) without a pause. Now, it's time for a break." Well, you surely deserve a break from all work-related activities and spend quality time with your husband.

When Asked What She Plans To Do In London!

"I just want to sleep for a month and do nothing else," Sonam Kapoor summed it up.

On Work Related Issues

Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor starrer Veere Di Wedding is doing pretty good at the box office and has received a lot of positive reviews.