 »   »   »  Thugs Of Hindostan: Two Ships Weighing 2 Lakh Kilos Built For Aamir Khan & Amitabh Bachchan Starrer

As crazy as it might sound, two massive ships have been built weighing 2 Lakh kilos each, for Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan starrer Thugs Of Hindostan, and the ships were sailed in the tiny island of Malta, Europe. It took over a year to construct the larger than life ship and the film-makers have gone out of their way to bring a grand spectacle which is going the leave the audiences mesmerised.

Also Read: Salman Khan Can't Digest Sanju's Success? Refuses To Watch The Biopic Despite Sanjay Dutt's Request



It is reported that over 1000 people were involved in constructing the ships that include international designers and ship makers.



"Since sea and ships play an integral part in the plot, Aamir as well as (producer) Aditya Chopra were sure that they would go all out to present the biggest spectacle that Hindi cinema has ever witnessed. The film's budgets are yet to be ascertained, but the cost for the two ships easily runs into several crores," a source said to HT.



Also Read: 10 Important Things Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju Failed To Show In Sanjay Dutt's Life!



The source further commented, "It took over a year to build these two ships off the coast of Malta (in Europe). Director Viktor (Vijay Krishna Acharya) wanted to go the whole hog in terms of scale and create a huge visual experience. Authenticity and aesthetics have both been kept in mind given the fact that it's a period film."



Thugs Of Hindostan stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles and the movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 7, 2018. The movie is produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.



Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan Slams Report That Aishwarya Rai Didn't Let Him Hold Aaradhya's Hand!

