 »   »   »  Yuvraj Singh’s Wife Hazel Keech Has Acted In 3 Harry Potter Films; Tells Her Experience!

The Harry Potter series is one of the most successful franchises starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, and the movie has millions of fans spread all across the world. Also, did you know that our very own Hazel Keech was actually a part of the first 3 Harry Potter movies as a child artist and was one among the students at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry?

In a recent interview with Miss Field, Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech opened up about her experience shooting for Harry Potter by saying, "It was so amazing. They are so professional in the west. And it's like they take details so seriously. They have teachers and tutors because kids under 16 have to do their lessons and bring in their homework. For each child, they would have a Polaroid to make sure that your hair and makeup were exactly the same. Even the capes that we wore that had inner pockets for wand and broom."



Hazel Keech also went ahead by saying that shooting for Harry Potter was the best professional experience she's ever had and is happy and delighted that she got an opportunity to be a part of the project. "I was loving it. Everyone was so respecting. And everyone was happy to be a part of that project. I can easily say this was the best experience of my professional career," she summed it up.



It's so amazing, right? Being a part of the Harry Potter series is a dream and Hazel Keech is so lucky to have starred in it. She starred in the first movie - Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, followed by Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and then in Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban.



