Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora's New Picture With This Kapoor Kid Gets Attacked With Mean Comments!

Malaika Arora enjoys holiday with Arjun Kapoor's family; Check Out | FilmiBeat

Romance has taken Bollywood by storm! Many lovebirds of the B-town are holidaying abroad including Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. On the eve of Arjun Kapoor's birthday, Malaika let the cat out of the bag and made her relationship with Arjun, official by sharing a beautiful picture from their romantic escapade.

When Sanjay Dutt Talked About His Estranged Wife Richa Sharma!

The duo is currently in New York and was seen chilling with the cutest Kapoor kid, Jahaan Kapoor. Sanjay Kapoor's wife, Maheep Kapoor also shared Jahaan's picture with Arjun and Malaika, wherein the trio can be seen standing in order of the colours of the national flag. While the picture is every bit endearing, netizens targeted Arjun and Malaika yet again with mean comments, leaving us all appalled!

It's been a long time since the affair rumours of Arjun and Malaika hit the movie-buffs. But it seems, even though Arjun's family has accepted his relationship despite the age gap, it's his fans and followers, who aren't ready to welcome his girlfriend. It would be indeed nice to see more of the positive comments on Arjun-Malaika's pictures. Isn't it?

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is busy with Panipat. The film is being helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker and it also stars Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon and Zeenat Aman in the key roles. Apart from Panipat, Arjun will also be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, wherein he stars opposite Parineeti Chopra.