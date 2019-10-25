Housefull 4 Full Movie Leaked Online For Download In HD Quality!

Asad @asadzafran

"Don't watch this crap, save your money and enjoy your Diwali with family :) Don't let this crap movie ruin your festival #Housefull4 #Housefull4Review."

Box Office Stats @boxoffice_stats

"#Housefull4 Delivers Exactly What You Expect from it. it's an Entertaining No Brainer Comedy Film Which Has some Really Hilarious Moments To Create laughter But Few forced Scenes, Jokes & Songs Hampers The Impact.

@akshaykumar is Show Stealer 💯 3.25 Stars !! #Housefull4Review."

Abhishek @abhishekkk___

"There is no way you can enjoy this movie #Housefull4 and still claim you respect women. Shame on you @akshaykumar!"

BOLLYWOOD BOX OFFICE. @Bolly_BoxOffice

"#OneWordReview... #Housefull4 - HORRIBLE. 😫😫

This is the Biggest disappointment. Totally TORTURE & The Biggest joke on the name of Comedy film. Story, Screenplay & Direction everything is WORST. Even #Diwali & #AkshayKumar can't save this CRAP.

Rating: ZERO*."

Lucky Pareta Official @imLuckypareta

"#OneWordReview... #Housefull4Review : DISAPPOINTING. Rating: ⭐️ All that glitters is NOT gold... Holds true for #Housefull4... Some engrossing moments in the first hour, that's about it... Formula-ridden plot, screenplay of convenience, shoddy direction are the main culprits... 👎."

Bhushan Khiladi @Bhushanadhau1

"@akshaykumar Sir In And As Bala Urf Harry Sir Don't You Know That But Aap Comedy Ke Baadshah Ho , Those Expressions, That Body Language, Dilougue Delivery And Everything About Both Era Characters Is Simply Outstanding Sir YE Sirf Aap Hi Kar Sakte Ho."

Harry Sachdeva @harrytweetsat

"One word: H.I.L.L.A.R.I.O.U.S. #Housefull4 is a laugh riot, that you can't afford to miss. What a wonderful job by @akshaykumar @Riteishd @kritisanon @thedeol @hegdepooja and Kirti Kharbanda #Housefull4Review."