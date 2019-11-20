Jaya Bachchan SCOLDS Paparazzi For Clicking Photos At Manish Malhotra's Father's Prayer Meet!

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan once again hit the headlines for getting angry at the paparazzi. The incident took place outside Manish Malhotra's residence where Bollywood celebrities had gathered for the fashion designer's father's prayer meet.

A video has surfaced on social media where the 'Guddi' actress is seen being escorted by her daughter Shweta Nanda to the car after attending the prayer meet. However, Jaya loses her cool after seeing the paparazzi outside Manish Malhotra's residence and is seen schooling them by saying, "You don't have any manners na? You don't think about what the situation is. When such an incident (death) will take place in your houses, then I want to see how you react to it."

Manish Malhotra's father Suraj Malhotra passed away on Monday. He was in his early nineties and had been unwell for a while. B-town celebrities like Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neetu Singh, Gauri Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon and many others dropped by at Malhotra's residence to offer their condolences.

Coming back to Jaya Bachchan, this is not the first time the actress has lashed out at the paparazzi. Earlier this year, she caught a fan sneakily trying to click her picture while she was exiting Hiroo Johar's birthday party, and gave him a good listening.

Speaking about films, Jaya Bachchan is known for her powerful performances in movies like Guddi, Abhimaan, Silsila, Fiza, Mili among many others. Having worked with some of the greatest film directors including Satyajit Ray, Yash Chopra, Hrishikesh Mukerjee and others, she is considered to be one of the finest talents who was successful in both, mainstream and parallel cinema.

