Kalank Teaser Review: Here’s How Netizens Are Reacting To This Multi-starrer Flick!

××‏ @reflectingeagle

"#KalankTeaser - What a fantastic teaser. Like I predicted, It's really an Art from a bygone world. This will be huge. So proud of my babies This one looks like a big winner, congrats to the whole team." [sic]

#Sunny Not Leone‏ @D_Amazing_Sunny

"#KalankTeaser was GRAND & ENGAGING... loved how every character was given equal importance in the Teaser...looks like a must watch...@Varun_dvn @sonakshisinha @aliaa08 @MadhuriDixit @duttsanjay #AdityaRoyKapur @karanjohar n #Team." [sic]

Abhay Srivastava 🇮🇳‏ @iabhay01

"I will only watch the movie just for @Varun_dvn or else I would have gone for torrent. I will still go for torrent #KalankTeaser." [sic]

sgitalwysmile‏ @sgitalwysmile

"From which angle does #KalankTeaser look like a 1945 era story?These bunch of Bollywood losers, most of dem r school dropouts, got a habit of making money from these third-class movies.They will never try 2 improve as long as we Indians continue to watch these nonsensical movies." [sic]

anurag huria‏ @hurianurag

"Kalank looks inspired by the Bansali's style of making grande movies. All the best to the team, let's hope you guys pull it off. #KalankTeaser" [sic]

Pink Icecream‏ @PinkIcecream5

"Is it only me or any one else feels kalank looks more aesthetically beautiful than SLB films ? #KalankTeaser." [sic]

Damayanti Dasgupta‏ @DamayantidgTOI

"Why does Bollywood think that to make a good movie you need palatial sets, too many big names, riot of colours, each scene out of Dabboo Ratnani calender and thats all... #KalankTeaser." [sic]

