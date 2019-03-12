Kalank Teaser Review: Here’s How Netizens Are Reacting To This Multi-starrer Flick!
Earlier today, the team of Kalank released the teaser of the film featuring Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. The film is bank-rolled by Karan Johar and directed by Abhishek Varman. Earlier, Kalank was scheduled to release on April 19 but now it will hit the screens two days before, on April 17. Meanwhile, here's how audiences have reacted to the teaser...
×× @reflectingeagle
"#KalankTeaser - What a fantastic teaser. Like I predicted, It's really an Art from a bygone world. This will be huge. So proud of my babies This one looks like a big winner, congrats to the whole team." [sic]
#Sunny Not Leone @D_Amazing_Sunny
"#KalankTeaser was GRAND & ENGAGING... loved how every character was given equal importance in the Teaser...looks like a must watch...@Varun_dvn @sonakshisinha @aliaa08 @MadhuriDixit @duttsanjay #AdityaRoyKapur @karanjohar n #Team." [sic]
Abhay Srivastava 🇮🇳 @iabhay01
"I will only watch the movie just for @Varun_dvn or else I would have gone for torrent. I will still go for torrent #KalankTeaser." [sic]
sgitalwysmile @sgitalwysmile
"From which angle does #KalankTeaser look like a 1945 era story?These bunch of Bollywood losers, most of dem r school dropouts, got a habit of making money from these third-class movies.They will never try 2 improve as long as we Indians continue to watch these nonsensical movies." [sic]
anurag huria @hurianurag
"Kalank looks inspired by the Bansali's style of making grande movies. All the best to the team, let's hope you guys pull it off. #KalankTeaser" [sic]
Pink Icecream @PinkIcecream5
"Is it only me or any one else feels kalank looks more aesthetically beautiful than SLB films ? #KalankTeaser." [sic]
Damayanti Dasgupta @DamayantidgTOI
"Why does Bollywood think that to make a good movie you need palatial sets, too many big names, riot of colours, each scene out of Dabboo Ratnani calender and thats all... #KalankTeaser." [sic]
What's your opinion on Kalank teaser? Do share with us in the comments section below!