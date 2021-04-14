Madhuri Dixit Dances To Her Cult Song ‘Mera Piya Ghar’ With Nora Fatehi, Watch Video

Madhuri Dixit often gives several reasons to her fans to swoon over her all over again. The actor is currently seen as a judge on the show Dance Deewane and often shakes a leg with the celebrities who grace the show. She recently danced to her iconic dance number 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya' from the movie Yaraana with Nora Fatehi.

The actor also shared the video of the same on her social media handle. The video has the Dhak Dhak girl looking beautiful as she dons a traditional pink lehenga. Nora on the other hand looks pretty in a sheer silver body-hugging gown. The two can be seen perfectly coordinating the hook step of the hit track. Take a look at the video shared by the Dil To Pagal Hai actor.

Meanwhile, Madhuri recently enjoyed a lovely vacation in the Maldives with her family. The destination is currently quite the favourite holiday spot for many Bollywood celebs. Talking about the same, Madhuri enjoyed an adventure boat ride in the sea and also had a romantic candlelight dinner with her husband Dr Shriram Nene.

The Hum Aapke Hain Koun actor also took to her social media account to share a stunning picture of herself from the vacation. The picture had Madhuri sporting a halter neck floral printed top that she paired up with orange shorts. The actor could be seen posing against the backdrop of the picturesque sunset and the sea. Take a look at the same.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in the movie Kalank. The film was directed by Abhishek Verman and was bankrolled by Karan Johar. The movie also boasted a talented ensemble cast comprising of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt. Madhuri will soon be seen in the Netflix film Finding Anamika. The movie will also star Sanjay Kapoor, Lakshvir Saran, Manav Kaul, Muskkaan Jafari and Suhasini Muley. The movie is touted to be a thriller and revolves around a superstar actor who is also a doting wife and mother, going suddenly missing.

