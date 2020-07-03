Saroj Khan's Last Song Was Choreographed For Madhuri Dixit In Kalank

Saroj Khan passed away on July 3, due to a cardiac arrest at around 2 am. The veteran choreographer was best remembered for her work with Madhuri Dixit Nene. Their collaboration also led to Madhuri Dixit being called Bollywood's Dhak Dhak Girl. Coincidently, the last song Saroj Khan worked on was with Madhuri for her last film Kalank.

Reportedly, Saroj Khan alongside Remo D'Souza had choreographed Madhuri in the 2019 film for the dance number Tabah Ho Gaye. While talking about the song and working with Saroj Khan years later, Madhuri told IANS, "She finds a spiritual aspect and works on expressions. She knows how to make a woman look graceful and beautiful through a dance."

Previously, they have collaborated on some of the iconic Bollywood songs like Chane Ke Khet Mein, Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, Tamma Tamma and more. Madhuri Dixit and Saroj Khan first started working together with Ek Do Teen from Tezaab. Earlier in May, Saroj Khan said that Madhuri was her favourite student. During an interview with a leading paper, she said, "We have a beautiful journey together and Madhuri is the best student I have ever come across."

Saroj had also choreographed popular songs featuring Sridevi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and one of her most memorable songs was, Yeh Ishq Haaye from Jab We Met, for which she has also received a National Award.

