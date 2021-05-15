Madhuri Dixit's Husband Shriram Nene Shares A Lovely Birthday Wish For Her, Calls Her His 'Soul Mate'

Bollywood's Dhak-Dhak Girl Madhuri Dixit celebrates her birthday today. The evergreen diva is receiving some beautiful birthday wishes from her fans and friends from the industry fraternity. However, one of the most beautiful birthday wish for the actress came from her husband and renowned doctor Shriram Nene.

Nene shared a throwback picture of himself with Madhuri. The couple can be seen all smiles for the camera. While Nene looks dapper in formal attire, Madhuri can be seen looking lovely in a white dress. The Hum Apke Hai Kon actress can be seen flashing her radiant smile in the picture.

Also Read: Dance Deewane 3: Madhuri Gets Emotional As She Talks About Saroj Khan; Reveals She Had Scolded Her For Crying

Nene also had a heartwarming message for his wife on the caption of the post. He called the Dil To Pagal Hai actress his soul mate. He added how life has been an amazing journey for them together and that he looks forward to the road ahead. Take a look at his post.

For the unversed, Madhuri often shares some delightful videos with her husband on her Youtube channel. These include videos of them cooking a fun dish together, much to the delight of their fans. Recently the Aaja Nachle actress shared a video wherein she can be seen asking her husband Nene about some important questions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read: Jackie Shroff Praises Birthday Girl Madhuri Dixit; Says 'The Best Thing About Her Is Her Simplicity On Sets'

The actress asks him questions like what is the COVID-19 double mutant that everyone is talking about in recent times. Madhuri also asks him if anyone with heart disease or diabetes take the COVID-19 vaccine. Her husband answered many questions and myths surrounding the virus that proved to be extremely informative for their fans.

Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit recently got emotional on the sets of her dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 after she remembered her late mentor and choreographer Saroj Khan. She also shared an incident, when her Guruji scolded her for crying. The actress got reminded of the same after watching the participants perform on the song 'Tabah Ho Gaye' from Kalank that was choreographed by Saroj Khan.

The Devdas actress further revealed, "Hann khaayi hai daant bhi khaayi hai. Ek baar mujhe daant diya kyuki main ro padi- Mere director ne mujhe daant diya tha.. toh mere aankh mein aansun aagaye...woh daantti, 'Ro kyu rahi ho? Rone ka nahi kabhi life mein'. She used to give me that strength on the sets. Bohut bohut bohut unko yaad karti hun. (Yes, I've been scolded by her. Once I was scolded for crying after the director had scolded me. She had said, 'Why are you crying? Don't ever cry in life' I miss her a lot)."