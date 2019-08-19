Karan Johar HITS BACK At Accusations Of Hosting 'Drug Party' For B-town Friends; Reveals The Truth!
Recently, a video from Karan Johar's house party hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons when SAD (Shiromani Akali Dal) MLA Majinder Sirsa tweeted that the celebs were in a drugged state at the party. Sirsa accused Bollywood celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal and others of consuming drugs and even asked them to undergo a dope test to prove their innocence.
In a recent interview with Rajeev Masand, Karan Johar finally broke his silence and reacted to these accusations.
Karan Johar Reveals Why He Refrained From Issuing An Official Statement On The Controversy
The filmmaker told Rajeev Masand that he toyed with the idea of issuing a statement on the said matter, but refrained because he didn't want to justify the accusation levelled against him and other film industry members including Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora among others.
The Filmmaker Lashes Out At The Allegations
"Apparently you are not allowed to scratch your nose. Apparently, you are not allowed to put your phone in your back pocket. Apparently, a shadow of light is perceived to be some kind of powder," KJo told the journalist.
The 'Kalank' Director Reveals The Truth About The Video
Explaining the geography of the setting where the get-together took place, KJo said, "There were achieving members of the industry who were having an easy night out after a hard week of work, having a good time. I took that video with all the earnestness... would I be putting out that video if there was anything happening at all, I am not stupid."
The Filmmaker Calls Them 'Baseless' Allegations
When asked why he didn't react to the controversy till now, KJo replied, "I don't react very well to these baseless accusations because that's what they were, baseless."
On the work front, Karan Johar's next is 'Takht' which stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.
