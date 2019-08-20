English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Karan Johar To Shelve Takht Due To Kalank's Failure? Filmmaker Clarifies

    By
    |

    It was for the first time that Karan Johar was stepping into a Bhansali-que world. A lot of expectations were riding high on the multi-starrer Kalank, which was helmed by his associate Abhishek Verman. Unfortunately, the movie tanked at the box office. There had been speculations that Karan Johar has been spurred to shelve Takht, another multi-starrer he had announced, which was to be directed by the filmmaker himself, due to Kalank's failure. The filmmaker, recently, cleared the air on the same.

    karan johar

    In an interview to Rajeev Masand, Karan clarified that both films are different and one's failure won't affect the other and confirmed that Takht is very much on. "I was actually really excited and then I got nervous because everyone started saying that I am shelving Takht because of Kalank," he added.

    KJo stressed on the fact that the delay in Takht was due to other reasons and didn't have anything to do with Kalank's performance. "There is a reason that I moved from September to February, as there were logistic issues, date crunching issues and long commitment from the actors. How does the stress of one film affect the other film, when both are totally different feature films?" told the filmmaker.

    "Suddenly everybody was writing on social media 'Is he shelving the film because of Kalank'. Dude, have you asked me? I am making Takht. I have been making it for the last two years, and probably will make it for the next two years. I am vastly excited about it but you are making me nervous. You are making me second guess myself," he further said.

    In the same interview, he also took full responsibility for Kalank's failure and said, "The person responsible for Kalank is me and no one else, I was the leader of that team. I think I got carried away with the film, and when Abhishek Verman had the idea of a palette that he wanted to give it and a certain vision, I was so sucked into that world that I lost complete objectivity. I gave everybody unnecessary wings to fly. That film had commendable talent with Abhishek, Alia, Varun, Sonakshi, Aditya, Sanju and Madhuri. I could have just helmed the film better."

    Coming back to Takht, the film has Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Jahnvi Kapoor in the lead roles and is slated to go on floors in the near future.

    More KARAN JOHAR News

    Read more about: karan johar
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 18:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 20, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue