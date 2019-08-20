Karan Johar To Shelve Takht Due To Kalank's Failure? Filmmaker Clarifies

It was for the first time that Karan Johar was stepping into a Bhansali-que world. A lot of expectations were riding high on the multi-starrer Kalank, which was helmed by his associate Abhishek Verman. Unfortunately, the movie tanked at the box office. There had been speculations that Karan Johar has been spurred to shelve Takht, another multi-starrer he had announced, which was to be directed by the filmmaker himself, due to Kalank's failure. The filmmaker, recently, cleared the air on the same.

In an interview to Rajeev Masand, Karan clarified that both films are different and one's failure won't affect the other and confirmed that Takht is very much on. "I was actually really excited and then I got nervous because everyone started saying that I am shelving Takht because of Kalank," he added.

KJo stressed on the fact that the delay in Takht was due to other reasons and didn't have anything to do with Kalank's performance. "There is a reason that I moved from September to February, as there were logistic issues, date crunching issues and long commitment from the actors. How does the stress of one film affect the other film, when both are totally different feature films?" told the filmmaker.

"Suddenly everybody was writing on social media 'Is he shelving the film because of Kalank'. Dude, have you asked me? I am making Takht. I have been making it for the last two years, and probably will make it for the next two years. I am vastly excited about it but you are making me nervous. You are making me second guess myself," he further said.

In the same interview, he also took full responsibility for Kalank's failure and said, "The person responsible for Kalank is me and no one else, I was the leader of that team. I think I got carried away with the film, and when Abhishek Verman had the idea of a palette that he wanted to give it and a certain vision, I was so sucked into that world that I lost complete objectivity. I gave everybody unnecessary wings to fly. That film had commendable talent with Abhishek, Alia, Varun, Sonakshi, Aditya, Sanju and Madhuri. I could have just helmed the film better."

Coming back to Takht, the film has Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Jahnvi Kapoor in the lead roles and is slated to go on floors in the near future.