    Bigg Boss Season 13 Bigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      War: Disha Patani Says Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff Is The Best Couple She Has Seen!

      By
      |

      Bollywood's two biggest action heroes have come together on screen for the first time. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff have shared screen in India's biggest action film in 2019, and are pleasing audiences and critics alike, with their performance. Tiger's rumoured girlfriend, Disha Patani, took to her social media to praise War, calling Hrithik and Tiger the best couple she has ever seen!

      War: Disha Calls Hrithik & Tiger The Best COUPLE!

      Disha posted an Instagram story about War, and wrote, "Must say the best couple I've ever seen. @hrithikroshan @tigerjackieshroff, you guys are incredible." (sic) It is well known that Tiger idolizes Hrithik, and was super pumped about this collaboration.

      Earlier, Disha had shared a poster of War, and captioned it, "What a treat to watch both of you in one frame, you guys are fire @tigerjackieshroff @hrithikroshan, so proud of you," (sic)

      Other Bollywood celebrities are also amazed by War, and are taking to their social media to express so. Hrithik's close friend, Goldie Behl tweeted, "What an incredible ride #war and some of the best action set pieces ever on indian screen .. @iHrithik all I can say is that class is permanent." (sic)

      Raj Kundra tweeted, "Three words DIRECTION, ACTION & TRACTION!! Direction to another level, Action out of this world this film is just going to get traction traction and more traction!! Sooo Proud of you itssiddharthanand #war a must," (sic)

      Earlier, Hrithik had made a request to his fans to not share spoilers of the movie, as they had put in an incredible amount of hard work, and didn't want the effect of watching it on screen to be diluted. However, his worst nightmare came true when the movie was leaked online by an infamous piracy website.

      MOST READ: Navratri 2019 Song Of The Day: 'Indhana Winva' By Falguni Pathak Cannot Be Missed On Garba Night!

      More WAR News

      Story first published: Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 19:07 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 2, 2019
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue