Vaani Kapoor Feels Connected To Hrithik Roshan As An Actor & A Person; Says 'I Feel Like I Function Like Him'

Despite her selective filmography, Vaani Kapoor has worked with some of the biggest stars of the film industry. In a recent interaction with a leading tabloid, the actress opened up on her co-actors and said she is a very private person and likes her space.

Vaani told ETimes, "Even at work, I barely talk to anybody. I am such a quiet person that either I come across as arrogant or a snob."

The Bell Bottom actress was all praise for her War co-star Hrithik Roshan and said that she feels connected to him as an actor and a person. Pointing out the similarities between them, Vaani revealed to the leading daily, "I feel connected to Hrithik Roshan as an actor and as a person. I feel I function like him. We are quite similar in the way we think. Just like him, I am super critical about my work too. He can have his uncertainties, and even I have those. Overall, our tempo and the wavelength match. He is so much fun when he opens up. He is super funny. He thinks I am funny too, and I feel happy knowing he enjoys my company."

Vaani talked about her equation with Ranveer Singh with whom she worked with in Befikre and said, "He is someone who will get you talking. I have spent a lot of time with him during the making of Befikre. So, eventually, I opened up to him and we bonded a lot. He is a super friendly person."

In the same interaction, the actress also spoke about her Shamshera co-star Ranbir Kapoor and described him as 'goofy, funny, smart and logical."

Vaani was quoted as saying, "I spent a lot of time with Ranbir in Ladakh during the shoot of our film and got to know him well. He is goofy, funny, smart and logical. He knows everything about everyone and is quite a prankster."

With respect to films, Vaani was last seen in Akshay Kumar's espionage thriller Bell Bottom. Her upcoming projects include Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera.

