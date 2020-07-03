Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Begins Adulting; Moves Into New House

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is all ready for adulting as she moved into a new house. Ira took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her house, where she is presumably living by herself, and exploring the independence of adulthood. Take a look.

In the pictures that Ira shared of her new house, she can be seen sitting in her PJs, while working on something at her study table. There is a bottle of wine on the table and a book shelf to the right, which is decorated with paintings. There is also a poster of Goku, an anime character, on the wall in front of the table.

Ira captioned her post, "Look at my new home," and added the hashtags, "#movingout, #myspace, #firsttime, #newbeginnings, #milestone, #cantwait, #lettheadultingbegin and #manvshouse." Regarding the wine bottle, Ira clarified that she has recycled it and is using it as a bottle for water.

Last year, Ira made her directorial debut with a play titled Euripides Medea, which happens to be a Greek tragedy. The play premiered in December, and the young director received a note of appreciation from her father Aamir, who wrote, "Break a leg Ira. Proud of you. Love. a."

Ira had expressed that she is more comfortable working off-stage and behind the camera than in front of it, and that she has never had the inclination to be an actor.

