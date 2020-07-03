    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Begins Adulting; Moves Into New House

      Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is all ready for adulting as she moved into a new house. Ira took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her house, where she is presumably living by herself, and exploring the independence of adulthood. Take a look.

      Aamir’s Daughter Ira Khan Moves Into New House

      In the pictures that Ira shared of her new house, she can be seen sitting in her PJs, while working on something at her study table. There is a bottle of wine on the table and a book shelf to the right, which is decorated with paintings. There is also a poster of Goku, an anime character, on the wall in front of the table.

      Ira captioned her post, "Look at my new home," and added the hashtags, "#movingout, #myspace, #firsttime, #newbeginnings, #milestone, #cantwait, #lettheadultingbegin and #manvshouse." Regarding the wine bottle, Ira clarified that she has recycled it and is using it as a bottle for water.

      Look at my new home🤭 . . . #movingout #myspace #firsttime #newbeginnings #milestone #cantwait #lettheadultingbegin #manvshouse

      Last year, Ira made her directorial debut with a play titled Euripides Medea, which happens to be a Greek tragedy. The play premiered in December, and the young director received a note of appreciation from her father Aamir, who wrote, "Break a leg Ira. Proud of you. Love. a."

      Ira had expressed that she is more comfortable working off-stage and behind the camera than in front of it, and that she has never had the inclination to be an actor.

      Story first published: Saturday, July 4, 2020, 0:24 [IST]
