Amit Sadh Opens Up About SSR's Death; Says If We Are Not Affected By It, We Are Not Human Beings

Amit Sadh On SSR's Favourite Line

Earlier, Amit had revealed Sushant's favourite line to say, he told Hindustan Times that Sushant said "goosebumps aa rahe hai" five times a day. "When you say Sushant I get goosebumps on my body and when I get goosebumps, I think of Sushant. It was his favourite line, he would say it five times a day. Anything he liked, if his shot was good or if he liked a script, he would say that. Now, every time I get goosebumps, like now, I think of him. That is all I want to say about him at this point," added Amit.

Amit's Tribute For SSR

Amit had shared a tribute for Sushant on his social media account and wrote, "I am sorry...I did not come to your rescue...Will regret all my life for not reaching out! Right now very sad but will cherish the time we shared filming Kai Po Che...Rest in peace bhai."

Amit Sadh Was Last Seen In Breathe: Into The Shadows

On the work front, Amit Sadh was last seen as a Crime Branch officer in Amazon Prime Original series Breathe: Into The Shadows and in Vidya Balan-starrer Shakuntala Devi, which had also premiered on Prime.