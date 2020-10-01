Ananya Panday: I've A Chaska For Doing Stunts, Want To Do A Full-Fledged Action Film Soon

Ananya Panday, who's all set for her third outing Khaali Peeli (sadly, this time it won't be on silver screens, but on an OTT platform), is keen to do a full-fledged action film because she has a 'chaska' of doing stunts.

While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Ananya said, "Parvez (Shaikh, action director) bhai's team made it a smooth ride, helping me at each turn. Now, I have a 'chaska' for doing stunts and want to do a full-fledged action film soon."

Ananya, who made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2, and then appeared in Pati Patni Aur Woh, said that she keeps joking that she attracts love triangles. The leggy lass further added that Khaali Peeli is no different, but with an interesting twist.

"I joke that I attract love triangles. Even this film is a love triangle between Ishaan, me and a taxi. But I don't mind sharing Ishaan or rather Pooja doesn't mind sharing her Blackie with Chhamiya," said Ananya.

In the same interview, Ananya also showered praise on her co-star Ishaan Khatter and said, "We had a lot of fun, both on and off screen. He was my partner-in-crime and we were constantly pulling each other's leg. I lucked out getting Ishaan as a co-star because he brought out something new in me. The two of us, along with Mak (Maqbool Khan, director), were an amazing trio, not just during the filming but doing everything else together as well."

Ananya also spoke about the lockdown due to the novel Coronavirus outbreak in India, and how she used the unplanned break. She said, "The lockdown has made me more patient and I've realised that I don't need much. I'm happy with the smaller things that life has to offer. It has given me double the energy to get back to work. I know I won't be taking another break for a long time."

Post the release of Khaali Peeli, Ananya will be occupied with the shooting of Shakun Batra's next, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. Apart from Shakun Batra's next, Ananya will also share screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in the bilingual (Hindi and Telugu) film Fighter.