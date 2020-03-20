    For Quick Alerts
      Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Advice To Fans Amid COVID-19: 'Stay Home, Stay Safe, Stay Healthy'

      A day after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 'Janta curfew' to be followed on Sunday, March 22, to curb the spread of Coronavirus virus, Bollywood's power couple, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have shared a video message for their fans.

      Urging people to stay indoors amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Anushka shared a video message and captioned it as, "Stay Home. Stay Safe. Stay Healthy." (sic) Retweeting her video, Virat wrote, "The need of the hour is to absolutely respect and follow the government's directive. Stay home. Stay safe. Stay healthy." (sic)

      Check out Anushka's tweet here.

      The video begins with Virat saying, "We know we are all going through a very difficult time." Anushka joins in, "The only way to stop the spread of coronavirus is by acting together." Virat continues, "We are staying at home for our safety, and for everyone else as well." Anushka concludes the video by saying, "And you should do it too, to prevent the further spread of the virus."

      Since the last few weeks, celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif and others have been urging fans to stay at home amid the Coronavirus scare.

      Meanwhile, after PM Modi's speech on Coronavirus crisis last night, many Bollywood celebrities have extended their support to 'Junta curfew'.

      Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "T 3475 - I support #JanataCurfew .. 22 March .. 7 am to 9 pm .. I applaud all fellow countrymen who work tirelessly to keep the essential services operational in such extenuating circumstances .." (sic)

      "#JantaCurfew is a bold yet important initiative by our Honourable PM, which is a self-inflicted quarantine on Sunday, March 22 from 7 AM to 9 PM. It is a very measured and sensible way to fight this pandemic by not creating panic yet acknowledging the gravity of the situation," (sic) read Sidharth Malhotra's tweet.

      Suniel Shetty wrote, "@narendramodi Sir's speech was reassuring and brings some hope. Heartfelt gratitude to all those warriors out there, whose sacrifices and resolve allow us to make the safer choice of staying home. Be responsible & stay safe. We're in it together & shall overcome. #JanataCurfew." (sic)

      Parineeti Chopra took to her Twitter page and wrote, "Our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi

      ji has appealed for a #JantaCurfew on the 22nd of March - Sunday from 7am - 9pm. I urge everyone to adhere to this in fighting this pandemic." (sic)

      (All social media posts are unedited)

