Arjun Kapoor Shares Screenshot Of His Last Chat With Sushant Singh Rajput & It's Heart-Breaking!

Arjun Kapoor Recalls His Chat With Sushant During The Release Of Kedarnath

The chat began with Arjun texting, "Big hug to you man." To this, Sushant replied, "I love you brother, I know you understand." Arjun wrote back, "Hang in there... one day at a time..." Next, their conversation steered towards Sushant's late mother.

Arjun Kapoor's Caption For His Post Will Leave You Teary-Eyed

The Panipat actor captioned the screenshot of his last conversation with Sushant with a heartfelt note. It read, "18 months ago... My last msg to him was when he posted about his mom a week after the release of Kedarnath. He was missing her I assume while the movie was being celebrated. I didn't know him well enough though our paths crossed at yrf, events & screenings every now & then. I can't say I understood what made him make this choice. I can say I felt the pain he did about losing his bearings & feeling that void of his mother. I hope ur in a better & happier space my friend. I hope u have found ur peace. We will all wonder & try & make sense of what happened today. I just hope & pray that when the circus settles down we as a society in due course realise ur choice wasn't driven by one singular moment or thing but a culmination of so much that defines a human being not just by the profession u were in. Rest my dear brother Sushant you are now I hope at peace."

Earlier, Arjun Kapoor Slammed Media For Insensitive Reporting Of Sushant's Demise

Reposting Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt's post on the same, the actor wrote on his Instagram story, "Something we all feel a month back with 2 deaths that shattered us... and today the circus continues."

Sushant Singh Rajput Was Reportedly Battling Depression

If reports are to be believed, the Kedarnath actor was battling depression. The police has confirmed his death by suicide. The actor's postmortem report has revealed that the cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging.

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore, which was one of the highest grossing films of 2019.