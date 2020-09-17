Bhumi Pednekar Reveals Why She Will Watch Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare With Her Sister

Versatile actress Bhumi Pednekar is set to release her anticipated film, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare on the digital platform. The Alankrita Srivastava directed project is a film about sisterhood as Bhumi and Konkona Sen Sharma play sisters in the film, and Bhumi wants to watch this heart-touching film with her sister. She is planning to organise a cozy screening with Samiksha.

Bhumi confirms saying, "Samiksha and I will watch Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare together once it releases this week. Samiksha and I had watched Dolly Kitty together at Busan the first time and the movie's journey literally started with my sister by my side. We had the best time together in Busan. We've now made a plan to watch the movie again and it will be our special sister screening!"

A self-made star, Bhumi, who is on a hot streak at the box office with back to back hits to her credit, adds, "The film celebrates womanhood and sisterhood and I couldn't think of a better way to watch the movie. Samiksha and I are similar yet poles apart just like Dolly and Kitty and it would be amazing to get her feedback for this special gem of a film of ours. It will be a true-blue sister screening and I'm really excited to have this moment with her."

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is slated to premiere on Netflix on September 18, 2020.

