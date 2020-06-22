Bhumi Pednekar Says She Won’t Romance Anyone On The Screen For A While Due To The Pandemic

The world has undergone drastic changes in the last few months, due to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic . As India begins to test the waters and emerges from the lockdown, the entertainment industry finds itself grappling with changed norms.

Social distancing is going to be the new normal now, even on film sets. On this note, actress Bhumi Pednekar says that she won't be romancing anyone on the big screen for some time now.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Bhumi said, "I don't know about implementation of social distancing. We'll have to wait and watch. On a film set, you have so many people working together. Especially as actors, I feel we are very vulnerable. I can't really wear a mask and do a scene. I'm sure the dynamics will change. I don't see myself romancing anyone on the big screen for a while now. Even our storylines and narratives will change."

Talking about Bollywood being open for business, she said, "Security of humankind comes before everything else. At the same time, I feel our economy has to get going. There are so many people who're dependent on the film industry; their livelihood is dependent on daily shoots. So, I'm very much ready to go back to work."

She also acknowledged the crisis that the pandemic has brought upon numerous families. She said, "The deaths due to the virus are devastating. My heart goes out to every victim and their families, to the frontline workers. Honestly, when I think of them, I get a lot of courage from. They go out every day to take on the situation head on."

Bhumi was last seen in Bhoot- Part One: The Haunted Ship, starring alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ashutosh Rana. She will next be seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, which is currently in post-production.

