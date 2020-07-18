Bhumi Pednekar Shares Pictures Of Birthday Celebrations; ‘Fortunate To Be Surrounded By Love’

Bhumi Pednekar turned all of 31 on July 18, 2020. The Saand Ki Aankh actress was grateful to receive love and wishes on her birthday, and she took to her Instagram handle to express gratitude for an incredible life. She also shared a couple of pictures from her birthday celebrations at home.

Bhumi remembered everything that makes her life special, as she celebrated her birthday. She captioned her birthday post on Instagram, "As I turn a year older, all I can think of is how fortunate & grateful I am. To be surrounded by such love and support. To have such incredible people in my life. To be able to follow my passion and have a job that I love. To have the love the audiences give me. To be able to give back and work towards making this world a better place. To have the means to protect the ones I love. I am so grateful for everything. With everything happening around us, am so so overwhelmed by the love that everyone has shown... Thank you so much #gratitude #thankyou."

In one picture that Bhumi shared, she can be seen being fed a piece of cake. In another picture, she can be seen sitting blissfully in front of her birthday cake.

Bhumi received a ton of wishes from her colleagues in the Hindi film industry. Actress and filmmaker Konkona Sen Sharma wrote, "Happy birthday Bhumi! Wish you a wonderful year ahead! Have a super one!" Veteran actress Neena Gupta wrote, "Happy birthday bhumi." Vikrant Massey wrote, "Happy Birthday Bhumi. Wish you the best of everything this world has to offer. Tons of love."

Talking about work, Bhumi was last seen in Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship. She will next be seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and Durgavati.

