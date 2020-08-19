BMC Commissioner On Quarantine Rules For CBI Team: Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, August 19, resolved the jurisdiction issue over Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, by transferring the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation. A team from the CBI will be visiting Mumbai to probe the case. The CBI has already readied a special investigation team.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which had come under severe criticism for forcibly quarantining a Bihar Police officer earlier, revealed the quarantine rules for the CBI team.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, reportedly told ANI that if the CBI team visits Mumbai for 7 days, they will be automatically exempted from quarantine. They must have a confirmed return ticket to qualify for the exemption. However, if their visit will be for a longer period, they will have to ask for an exemption from the BMC which would provide it.

ANI quoted the Commissioner as saying, "If CBI team comes for 7 days they'll be automatically exempted from quarantine & if they come for more than seven days period then they have to apply for exemption through our email id & we'll exempt them."

The Mumbai Police has come under criticism by many, including the Supreme Court, for ineffective probe of Sushant's case. There was even a tug of war going on between the Bihar police and Mumbai Police in the investigation, after an FIR was registered with the former by Sushant's father.

When a team of four members of the Bihar Police had visited Mumbai to conduct their investigation of Sushant's case, their SP Vinay Tiwari was quarantined by the BMC.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had said that quarantining of the Bihar Police officer had not sent a good message despite the fact that the Mumbai Police has a good reputation.

