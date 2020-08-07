Bombay High Court Revokes Maharashtra Government Order On Age Limit On Film Sets

The Bombay High Court set aside an order of the Maharashtra government imposing age limit on those allowed on film sets.

Maharashtra government had green signaled resumption of television and film shoots but had barred people above the age of 65 years and children below the age of 10, from participating in any activity on film sets. Cast and crew belonging to these age groups were restricted from shooting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many were opposed to this order and had raised concerns on how senior crew members would earn their livelihoods, and the continuity of projects which involved senior artists.

The Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA) had approached the Bombay High Court against the state government order. The HC had questioned the government on the reasoning behind its guidelines and had asked how senior citizens could be stopped from earning a livelihood.

The state government had responded to the HC by saying that the restriction was intended as an act of care for senior citizens, and that it was for their own good as they would be vulnerable to COVID-19. It had also said that the restriction was not permanent and that it would be revised as per the new unlock guidelines on July 31.

The HC has now quashed this order stating that the guideline was not practical and unfair as such a restriction has not been imposed in any other profession.

