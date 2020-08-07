    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bombay High Court Revokes Maharashtra Government Order On Age Limit On Film Sets

      By
      |

      The Bombay High Court set aside an order of the Maharashtra government imposing age limit on those allowed on film sets.

      Bombay HC Revokes State Government Order On Age Limit On Set

      Maharashtra government had green signaled resumption of television and film shoots but had barred people above the age of 65 years and children below the age of 10, from participating in any activity on film sets. Cast and crew belonging to these age groups were restricted from shooting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

      Many were opposed to this order and had raised concerns on how senior crew members would earn their livelihoods, and the continuity of projects which involved senior artists.

      The Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA) had approached the Bombay High Court against the state government order. The HC had questioned the government on the reasoning behind its guidelines and had asked how senior citizens could be stopped from earning a livelihood.

      The state government had responded to the HC by saying that the restriction was intended as an act of care for senior citizens, and that it was for their own good as they would be vulnerable to COVID-19. It had also said that the restriction was not permanent and that it would be revised as per the new unlock guidelines on July 31.

      The HC has now quashed this order stating that the guideline was not practical and unfair as such a restriction has not been imposed in any other profession.

      ALSO READ: Surekha Sikri On Senior Citizens Not Being Allowed To Shoot: Impossible For Me To Be Atma Nirbhar

      ALSO READ: Shabana Azmi, Hema Malini Upset With Government Guidelines Barring Actors Above 65 Years To Shoot

      Story first published: Friday, August 7, 2020, 19:06 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 7, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X