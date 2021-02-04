Bombay HC Extends Kangana Ranaut's Interim Protection In Flat Merger Case Till February 5

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday (February 2, 2021) extended the interim protection order passed by a lower court in Kangana Ranaut's case involving unauthorised merger of three flats in Mumbai till February 5. Justice Prithviraj Chavan gave Ranaut time till Friday (February 5) to clarify if she will approach the civic body to seek regularisation of the illegal portions of her property in Mumbai's Khar area.

While the BMC in March 2018 had issued a notice to the actress for the alleged illegal merger, Kangana claimed it was the developer's fault. A report in Bar and Bench stated that Ranaut's lawyer Birendra Saraf told the court that the unauthorised construction in the building was the property developer's fault.

He also accused the Mumbai civic body of acting out of "vendetta" against her, referring to the demolition case. Back in September 2020, the BMC had demolished parts of Kangana's office in Bandra citing illegal construction.

"Where is the question of vendetta Saraf," the court asked Ranaut's lawyer. Saraf then sought out for interim protection to the actress so that he (Saraf) is able to get written instructions from her (Kangana) regarding regularisation.

Meanwhile, BMC lawyers informed the court that an application for regularisation is normally filed within 30 days from receiving the notice, but "she is already three years late. But the court can condone the delay."

The court has adjourned the hearing till Friday. According to previous reports, the ruling by Judge LS Chavan in the civil court had said that Kangana had made changes to the property which are grave violations of the building plans. The court ruled against Kangana citing changes like covering of the sunk area, duct area, common passage and converting the free Floor Space Index (FSI) into a habitable area.

