Celina Jaitly Says Sushant Singh Rajput Could Have Won An Oscar In The Future

Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide has got people discussing the importance of mental health with more seriousness than ever. Actress Celina Jaitly, who recently made her acting comeback after taking a break to battle depression, says that depression is an illness that can happen to anyone. She also spoke about the incredible talent that Sushant was, and said that he was one of those actors who could've won an Oscar in the future.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Celina said, "Depression is an illness and it can be triggered into its worst forms by the energies that surround you," adding, "Depression is a disease, it doesn't choose people by their level of success or how they look or how rich or how poor they are. It can happen to anyone. It is not just a passing fancy - like people say my exam went bad and I am 'depressed'. Depression can happen at any age to anyone, it is a clinical disease and must be treated. One must get support system and it must not be ignored."

Talking about Sushant, she said, "It is very sad because it is such a loss of such great talent. It is such a loss of somebody's son, somebody's loved one, someone's brother and it's a great loss to a film industry. A great talent who probably in the future would have won India's first Oscar (as best actor), you never know. We will never get to know what capabilities someone like Sushant would have brought to the table."

Sushant was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. It was reported that he was battling depression for six months, and seeking treatment for it.

Sharing how she was helped in her fight against the mental illness, she said, "I was surrounded by people who cared about me. My husband took great care of me. I got help from doctors. I'm not over it but I'm in a much better place."

Celina made her comeback with the Zee5 web series, Season's Greetings, which also starred Shree Ghatak, Azhar Khan, and Lillete Dubey.

