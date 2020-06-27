Ankita Lokhande Had Taken The Place Of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Mother: Sandip Ssingh
Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise has left all of us heartbroken. His friend Sandip Ssingh recently opened up about lesser known facets of Sushant's life, and the role that his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande played in his life.
Sandip revealed that Ankita was so dedicated towards Sushant that she had taken the place of his mother. He shared that everything that Ankita did was keeping Sushant in mind, and at one point, was even ready to give up her successful career for the latter.
Ankita Took Care Of Sushant Like Nobody Else
In an interview with SpotboyE, Sandip said, "Ankita was not his girlfriend. She had taken the place of his mother in his life. In 20 years of my journey in the industry, I have never seen a girl like her. She has taken care of him like nobody else. She could have been the only one who could have saved him."
Everything She Did Was For Sushant's Happiness
He continued, "She is used to doing everything rightfully for him. If she is used to getting ready as per Sushant's choice. The food she used to cook was to be of his choice. The house interior used to be of what and how he likes. Books which used to be there in the house were what he likes to read. So everything used to be according to Sushant for his happiness. I really wish everyone gets a girl like Ankita."
She Almost Gave Up Her Career For Him
Sandip added, "She is highly emotional and she was almost giving up her career at its peak for him. She was big on television and getting films offers also. Even after their break-up she would pray that his film should be successful, he should be happy."
When Sushant Passed Away..
Talking about the day that Sushant breathed his last, Sandip said, "The day Sushant took this unfortunate step and when I saw him, my big worry was for Ankita. Throughout my journey from his house to ambulance to hospital that day, I was constantly calling up Ankita but she didn't take my call. And I knew what she was going through. And after finishing my postmortem work, I ran to her house. I have known her for 10 years and I don't think she had ever given me that hug which I got that day. She is my heart and I will do anything for her in my capabilities."
"I can't tell you what they meant to each other," he added.
Ankita and Sushant had broken up in 2016, after being in a relationship for six years. The two had featured on ZEE TV's soap, Pavitra Rishta.
Sushant took his life on June 14, 2020.
