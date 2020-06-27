Ankita Lokhande Had Taken The Place Of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Mother: Sandip Ssingh

Ankita Took Care Of Sushant Like Nobody Else

In an interview with SpotboyE, Sandip said, "Ankita was not his girlfriend. She had taken the place of his mother in his life. In 20 years of my journey in the industry, I have never seen a girl like her. She has taken care of him like nobody else. She could have been the only one who could have saved him."

Everything She Did Was For Sushant's Happiness

He continued, "She is used to doing everything rightfully for him. If she is used to getting ready as per Sushant's choice. The food she used to cook was to be of his choice. The house interior used to be of what and how he likes. Books which used to be there in the house were what he likes to read. So everything used to be according to Sushant for his happiness. I really wish everyone gets a girl like Ankita."

She Almost Gave Up Her Career For Him

Sandip added, "She is highly emotional and she was almost giving up her career at its peak for him. She was big on television and getting films offers also. Even after their break-up she would pray that his film should be successful, he should be happy."

When Sushant Passed Away..

Talking about the day that Sushant breathed his last, Sandip said, "The day Sushant took this unfortunate step and when I saw him, my big worry was for Ankita. Throughout my journey from his house to ambulance to hospital that day, I was constantly calling up Ankita but she didn't take my call. And I knew what she was going through. And after finishing my postmortem work, I ran to her house. I have known her for 10 years and I don't think she had ever given me that hug which I got that day. She is my heart and I will do anything for her in my capabilities."