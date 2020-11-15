Congress Leader Calls Virat Kohli ‘Anushka’s Dog’ Whilst Defending His Controversial Diwali Post

The internet was abuzz yesterday over Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Diwali greeting this year. The couple seemed to have upset a section of people by advocating against bursting of firecrackers.

For the unversed, Virat on Saturday had posted a Diwali message on his social media handles. He wished the nation on the auspicious occasion and had asked people to refrain from bursting crackers to protect the environment. The skipper said in his video, " “Please remember do not burst crackers, protect the environment and have fun at home with your loved ones, a simple diya and sweets on this auspicious occasion.”

And now, Congress spokesperson Udit Raj has commented on the whole matter in a rather derogatory fashion. Raj, whilst defending the Indian batsman’s stance, ended up calling him 'Anushka’s dog’ in his tweets.

Udit Raj tweeted, “Anushka does not have to take care of her dog Virat Kohli. No one is more faithful than a dog. Kohli had taught you looters, scoundrels and fools that humanity is at risk from pollution. You will have to get your DNA checked whether you are native here or not?”

अनुष्का को अपने कुत्ते विराट कोहली को सम्भालने की ज़रूरत नही है। कुत्ता से ज़्यादा वफ़ादार कोई नही। कोहली ने तुम लुच्चे ,लफ़ंगों और मूर्खों को सीख दी थी कि प्रदूषण से मानवता ख़तरे में हैं।

तुम लोगों का डीएनए चेक कराना पड़ेगा कि तुम यहाँ के मूल निवासी हो कि नहीं? — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) November 15, 2020

He went on to add, “Virat Kohli's suggestion was welcome but some rascals started abusing the tweeter. I am sure the government is watching it as if there is a silent consensus. Action has not been taken against them yet. They cannot be human. They are calling the dog even worse. There is no one more loyal than the dog.”

