Diwali 2020: Sanjay Dutt To Ring In Diwali This Year With Family In Dubai

Sanjay Dutt who had taken time off work for medical treatments earlier in 2020, emerged as a winner in his battle with cancer. According to reports, he underwent chemotherapy sessions and had his family by his side throughout the treatment.

Recently, Sanjay also travelled to Dubai to spend quality time with wife Maanayata Dutt and kids Iqra Dutt and Shahraan Dutt. Maanayata had also posted a heartwarming family portrait on Instagram. "Today...I want to thank God for the gift of family. No complaints...No requests... just to be together, forever," she captioned the post.

The actor, for the upcoming festive season, has decided to have a low-key celebration with family in Dubai. A report in DNA quoted a source as saying "The superstar will be celebrating Diwali only with family this year. The actor has recently landed in Dubai, united with his wife, Maanayata and kids who have been in Dubai ever since the lockdown happened and continue to do so."

Maanayata Dutt's IG Post The source further added, "Sanjay Dutt will not have any vibrant celebrations for Diwali this year owing it to the restrictions of the pandemic. It will be a low key family affair this year. The superstar wishes to spend some quality time with family before he is all set to be back on sets for KGF 2." Sanjay Dutt's Upcoming Films Sanjay Dutt had been gearing up for several releases. He will be seen in Shamshera co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. The Karan Malhotra directorial is a Yash Raj Films production. Dutt will also be seen in Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash. The Abhishek Dudhaiya directorial will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar soon. Sanjay Dutt Will Soon Resume Work For KGF 2 Meanwhile, Sanjay will soon resume the shoot of KGF: Chapter 2. The Yash-starrer sequel is one of the most awaited projects of Sanjay Dutt, that will see him as the main antagonist Adheera.

