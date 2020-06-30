    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Govinda Reveals Son Was Hit By Yash Raj Films' Car, Says He Is Shocked They Haven't Called Him Yet

      By
      |

      Last week, Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja met with an accident in Juhu, Mumbai. Reports stated that nobody was severely injured in the accident, however, the cars suffered damages. In a recent interview, Govinda revealed that the car that hit Yashvardhan belonged to late filmmaker Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra.

      Govinda Reveals Yash Raj Films Car Hit Son Yashvardhan Ahuj

      While talking to Zee News Hindi, Govinda revealed that two representatives of Yash Raj Films (YRF) were present in the police station. He also added that he is shocked that no one from the company has called him yet. "The car belonged to Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra. I was shocked that they haven't called me so far. Maybe they will call later, Yash Raj Films' production manager Rishabh Chopra and Akshay were at the police station with us. They asked for an apology, so I forgave them."

      Talking about the accident, Govinda revealed that Yashvardhan was driving when another car suddenly rammed into his vehicle. The actor said that his son was safe but suffered a few injuries on his arm while the car has a few dents.

      In another report, BollywoodLife revealed that Govinda has decided not to lodge an official police complaint as the driver apologised. The accident reportedly took place on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, evening around 8.30 pm near Amitabh Bachchan's residence Prateeksha.

      Meanwhile, Yashvardhan is yet to make his debut. In an old interview, he revealed that he has an interest in direction while acting will always be his passion.

      Bollywood Actor Govinda's Son Yashvardhan Ahuja Meets With Car Accident In Mumbai

      When Salman Khan Requested Govinda To Walk Out Of David Dhawan's Judwaa & Give The Project To Him!

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X