Govinda Reveals Son Was Hit By Yash Raj Films' Car, Says He Is Shocked They Haven't Called Him Yet

Last week, Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja met with an accident in Juhu, Mumbai. Reports stated that nobody was severely injured in the accident, however, the cars suffered damages. In a recent interview, Govinda revealed that the car that hit Yashvardhan belonged to late filmmaker Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra.

While talking to Zee News Hindi, Govinda revealed that two representatives of Yash Raj Films (YRF) were present in the police station. He also added that he is shocked that no one from the company has called him yet. "The car belonged to Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra. I was shocked that they haven't called me so far. Maybe they will call later, Yash Raj Films' production manager Rishabh Chopra and Akshay were at the police station with us. They asked for an apology, so I forgave them."

Talking about the accident, Govinda revealed that Yashvardhan was driving when another car suddenly rammed into his vehicle. The actor said that his son was safe but suffered a few injuries on his arm while the car has a few dents.

In another report, BollywoodLife revealed that Govinda has decided not to lodge an official police complaint as the driver apologised. The accident reportedly took place on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, evening around 8.30 pm near Amitabh Bachchan's residence Prateeksha.

Meanwhile, Yashvardhan is yet to make his debut. In an old interview, he revealed that he has an interest in direction while acting will always be his passion.

