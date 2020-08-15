Independence Day 2020: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor And Other Celebs Wish Fans

Akshay Kumar

The Khiladi Kumar tweeted, "We all know these people, we all have these people in our lives. On this #IndependenceDay, lets come together for them, lets come #Together4India. जिससे जितनी हो सके उतनी मदद कीजिये... बस नज़रअंदाज़ मत कीजिये, share the way YOU care.

Jai Hind 🙏🏻." Click here to see his tweet.

Priyanka Chopra

"History is made when women take strides towards change. 🙏🏼 Happy #IndependenceDay #womeninhistory #changemakers," wrote the Quantico actress on her Twitter page. Click here to read her tweet.

Amitabh Bachchan

"T 3627 - the true warriors in the fight against CoviD .. salute .. and on this auspicious Day of our Independence wishes for peace prosperity," read Big B's tweet.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actress shared an adorable picture of Taimur holding two national flags and wrote, "Freedom in our minds, faith in our words and pride in our souls... 🙏🏻🇮🇳#HappyIndependenceDay."

Dia Mirza

Dia took to her Instagram page and wrote, "Liberty, Equality, Justice and Fraternity for All. Happy 74th Independence Day my India! Jai Hind 💚🌏."

Randeep Hooda

"74 साल बाद हम सभी को ये सोचना है की हज़ारों लाखों के बलिदान से मिली आज़ादी की ओर आज हमारा कर्तव्य क्या है। 74 years on, we all have to think about what our duty is today towards the independence we got from the sacrifices of so many.

Jai Hind #IndependenceDay #स्वतंत्रतादिवस," wrote Randeep Hooda on his Instagram page.

Soha Ali Khan

"Today, as India celebrates 73 years of independence, perhaps we in 2020 are now in a better situation to comprehend what an infringement on our freedom truly means. It may only be a fraction of the time and a fraction of the scope of what our fore parents endured but it is enough for us to value our liberties and look forward to the return of the old normal. #happyindependenceday #jaihind," wrote the actress on her Instagram page.