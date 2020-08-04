    For Quick Alerts
      Jackky Bhagnani Pens A Heartfelt Message For His Sister On The Occasion Of Raksha Bandhan

      Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani has been giving back to the society with his philanthropic deeds. While the current situation may have introduced us to a new normal, it doesn't change the spirit of celebrating festivals. Jackky celebrated his special bond with his sister, Deepshikha Deshmukh in a rather sweet way.

      Sharing a glimpse of his Rakhi celebration, Jackky took to his Instagram account and shared, "Happy Rakshabandhan @deepshikhadeshmukh you are not only my sister, but also my Mother, Friend, Support System, protector and I can go on and on. What would I do without you! Love you to the moon and back. 🤗" #HappyRakhi

      Happy Rakshabandhan @deepshikhadeshmukh you are not only my sister, but also my Mother, Friend, Support System, protector and I can go on and on. What would I do without you! Love you to the moon and back. 🤗 #HappyRakhi

      Time and again he has made sure to help the indigent people by providing them PPE kits, financially supporting the Bollywood dancers and just extending his support to all families. Jackky's label, Jjust Music Works also generated a huge through 'Muskuraye India' initiative.

      Story first published: Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 20:13 [IST]
