Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Tiger Shroff Unveils Jackky Bhagnani's Influence In His Casting

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Update: At a recent star-studded event, the much-awaited trailer of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was unveiled, drawing attention from fans and Bollywood insiders alike. The event spotlighted the ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F, alongside the producers from Pooja Entertainment.

Tiger Shroff, playing one of the lead roles, shared his gratitude towards the production team. He specifically thanked Jackky Bhagnani for his crucial role in casting him. "Thank you to Vashu ji, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It was actually Jackky who got me on board," Shroff stated.

The film acts as a sequel to a classic, with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff taking the lead. The introduction of Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F as the lead heroines adds a fresh dynamic to the storyline. The trailer, loaded with action sequences, has already created a buzz, promising a thrilling cinematic experience.

Pooja Entertainment is at the forefront of this ambitious project, aiming to redefine action cinema. With a legacy to uphold, the production house looks forward to delivering a movie that not only excites but also leaves a lasting impact on its audience. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is set to be a significant milestone in the action genre, offering a blend of drama, thrill, and entertainment.