Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Tiger Shroff Unveils Jackky Bhagnani's Influence In His Casting

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Update:
At
a
recent
star-studded
event,
the
much-awaited
trailer
of
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
was
unveiled,
drawing
attention
from
fans
and
Bollywood
insiders
alike.
The
event
spotlighted
the
ensemble
cast
including
Akshay
Kumar,
Tiger
Shroff,
Manushi
Chhillar,
and
Alaya
F,
alongside
the
producers
from
Pooja
Entertainment.
Tiger
Shroff,
playing
one
of
the
lead
roles,
shared
his
gratitude
towards
the
production
team.
He
specifically
thanked
Jackky
Bhagnani
for
his
crucial
role
in
casting
him.
"Thank
you
to
Vashu
ji,
Jackky
Bhagnani,
and
Deepshikha
for
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan.
It
was
actually
Jackky
who
got
me
on
board," Shroff
stated.
The
film
acts
as
a
sequel
to
a
classic,
with
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff
taking
the
lead.
The
introduction
of
Manushi
Chhillar
and
Alaya
F
as
the
lead
heroines
adds
a
fresh
dynamic
to
the
storyline.
The
trailer,
loaded
with
action
sequences,
has
already
created
a
buzz,
promising
a
thrilling
cinematic
experience.
Pooja
Entertainment
is
at
the
forefront
of
this
ambitious
project,
aiming
to
redefine
action
cinema.
With
a
legacy
to
uphold,
the
production
house
looks
forward
to
delivering
a
movie
that
not
only
excites
but
also
leaves
a
lasting
impact
on
its
audience.
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
set
to
be
a
significant
milestone
in
the
action
genre,
offering
a
blend
of
drama,
thrill,
and
entertainment.