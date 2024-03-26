Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer: Here's Why Akshay Kumar Lauded Jackky Bhagnani At Launch Event- VIRAL VIDEO

Pooja
Entertainment's
much-anticipated
trailer
launch
for
the
upcoming
action-packed
film,
"Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan," took
place
amidst
a
star-studded
affair
in
Mumbai.
The
event
witnessed
the
presence
of
Bollywood's
powerhouse,
Akshay
Kumar,
who
graciously
acknowledged
the
pivotal
role
of
producers
Vashu
Bhagnani,
Jackky
Bhagnani
and
Deepshika
Deshmukh.
Expressing
his
gratitude,
Akshay
Kumar
said
in
a
statement
as
quoted
as
saying
by
New
Indian
Express,
"A
special
thanks
to
Jackky
Bhagnani,
Deepshikha,
and
Vashu
ji
for
making
such
a
huge
film.
It's
one
of
the
biggest
films
I've
worked
with,
and
it's
all
thanks
to
them."
The
sequel
to
the
cult
classic,
originally
starring
Amitabh
Bachchan
and
Govinda,
promises
to
revamp
the
franchise
with
high-octane
action,
featuring
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff
in
the
lead
roles,
alongside
Manushi
Chhillar
and
Alaya
F
as
the
lead
heroines.
The
trailer,
brimming
with
adrenaline-pumping
sequences,
has
already
captured
the
hearts
of
fans,
generating
immense
excitement
and
anticipation.
For
Pooja
Entertainment,
this
marks
a
proud
moment
as
they
embark
on
a
journey
to
carry
forward
the
legacy
of
the
iconic
franchise.
With
a
promising
trailer
setting
the
stage,
"Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan" is
poised
to
captivate
audiences
and
set
new
benchmarks
in
the
realm
of
action-packed
cinema.