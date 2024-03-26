Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer: Here's Why Akshay Kumar Lauded Jackky Bhagnani At Launch Event- VIRAL VIDEO

Pooja Entertainment's much-anticipated trailer launch for the upcoming action-packed film, "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan," took place amidst a star-studded affair in Mumbai. The event witnessed the presence of Bollywood's powerhouse, Akshay Kumar, who graciously acknowledged the pivotal role of producers Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshika Deshmukh.

Expressing his gratitude, Akshay Kumar said in a statement as quoted as saying by New Indian Express, "A special thanks to Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha, and Vashu ji for making such a huge film. It's one of the biggest films I've worked with, and it's all thanks to them."

The sequel to the cult classic, originally starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda, promises to revamp the franchise with high-octane action, featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles, alongside Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F as the lead heroines. The trailer, brimming with adrenaline-pumping sequences, has already captured the hearts of fans, generating immense excitement and anticipation.

For Pooja Entertainment, this marks a proud moment as they embark on a journey to carry forward the legacy of the iconic franchise. With a promising trailer setting the stage, "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" is poised to captivate audiences and set new benchmarks in the realm of action-packed cinema.