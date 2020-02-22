    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kabir Bedi Slams 'Defamatory' Reports Claiming He Asked For Sunny Leone's Number

      By
      |

      Recently, Kabir Bedi hit the headlines after few media reports claimed that he asked for Sunny Leone's phone number at Dabboo Ratnani's calendar launch. Upset by these reports, the actor took to his Twitter page to lash out at the publcation for carrying such 'defamatory' stories. He even demanded an apology for the same.

      kabir-sunny

      The veteran actor tweeted, "Reports that I asked Sunny Leone for her number are not true. They are defamatory. At Daboo Ratnani's party, I asked her husband Daniel Weber for HIS number and HE entered it into my phone. Publications that carried this scurrilous SpotboyE report must remove it and apologise."

      While Sunny is yet to comment on the incident, her husband Daniel Weber reacted to the fiasco and tweeted, "Haha why can't he ask for my number? He has her number as they know each other many years!! No need to print sh*t just to get a story!!! (sic)."

      Earlier, a Spotboye report had claimed that Kabir Bedi was spotted having a conversation with Sunny Leone at Dabboo Ratnani's calendar launch party and that is when he asked for her number. The report further stated that instead of sharing her personal phone number, the actress gave him her husband's details.

      Meanwhile, Kabir's granddaughter, Alaya F, recently made her Bollywood debut with Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman. Reacting to Alaya's performance, the actor had said, "I am so proud of Alaya for the performance she has given. It's such a beautiful performance and that too working with seasoned actors like Saif and Tabu. She has worked so hard and prepared so well. So, she deserves every good review she is getting."

      SHOCKING: Pooja Bedi Calls Her Father Kabir Bedi's Wife Parveen Dusanj, 'A Wicked Witch'

      Video: Sunny Leone Had No Clue When Oscars 2020 Happened

      Story first published: Saturday, February 22, 2020, 11:43 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 22, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X