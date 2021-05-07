Pooja Bedi: I Grew Up In A Divorced Family; My Father Has Been Divorced Four Times Now

In her recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, actress Pooja Bedi opened up about the struggles of being a single mother and said that when she was getting divorced, many of her friends and relatives asked her not to go ahead with it. However, the Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar actress knew that her marriage with ex-husband Farhan Furniturwala had hit rock bottom.

She told Peepingmoon, "When you are getting divorced, there is certain societal attachment to the word divorcee. Way back then at a time when I got divorced, almost 18 years ago, it was a massive deal to be divorced and move forward. 'Shadi kaun karega tumse? Baccho ka socho. Khud ka kyu soch rahi ho (Who will marry you? Think about the kids. Why are you thinking about yourself?). How will you find love again? Who will marry you? You are alone, divorced, you have baggage. My children were called baggage. I was like hello! They are my assets."

For the unversed, Pooja has raised her children- daughter Alaya F and son Omar as a single mother, and has always made sure that they live their life on their own terms.

She said, "For me, it is also about the way I grew up. I grew up in a divorced family, knowing fully well that yes, you do find love again. And again and again. My father has been married four times now."

With respect to work, while Pooja is least interested in doing films, her daughter Alaya F is making heads turn with her look and talent. She made her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman and left the film critics quite impressed with her work. Recently, she was honoured with Filmfare Award for Best Debut Female.