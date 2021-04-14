Kabir Bedi Opens Up On Son Siddharth Bedi's Suicide, Says 'Siddharth Was A Very Brilliant Young Man'

Actor Kabir Bedi recently unveiled the book cover of his upcoming autobiography, Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life Of An Actor. While talking about his autobiography, he also opened up about his son Siddharth Bedi's death and said that the guilt is enormous.

He told Bollywood Hungama that 'the wounds healed but the scars will always remain.' Kabir added that it is important for the family to stand by the one suffering from mental illness and "don't stop loving that person." Talking about his son and his mental health, Kabir Bedi told the portal, "Siddharth was a very brilliant young man... He was exceptional in his abilities, and then suddenly, one day, he couldn't think."

Recalling the struggle they went through, Kabir revealed that they had been battling unknown ghosts for about three years as they couldn't figure out what was wrong. "Eventually, he had this extremely violent breakout in the streets of Montreal, and it took eight policemen to nail him down. And then, the doctors in Montreal finally diagnosed him as schizophrenic," Kabir added.

Kabir further revealed that the family tried to battle Siddharth's illness together while in Los Angeles, however, "In the end, it is a battle that I lost because he chose to go through suicide. He couldn't bear the world that schizophrenia gave him."

Kabir said that he chose to write about Siddharth because he felt "enormous guilt". He added, "The guilt one suffers when somebody in your family commits suicide is enormous, no matter how much you try. You always feel you could have done something to save that person's life."

According to reports, Siddharth Bedi after being diagnosed with schizophrenia died by suicide in 1997 at the age of 25.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM