Kabir Bedi Recalls How Salman Khan's Arrival In Bollywood Had Impacted Him & Sunil Dutt

Kabir Bedi at a recent event opened up on how Salman Khan's newfound success had pushed him and late actor Sunil Dutt into background music in a film. The actor was speaking at Times LitFest while promoting his recently released autobiography 'Stories I Must Tell.'

It so happened that an audience member drew comparison between his life and Sunil Dutt's, considering the way their sons had went through troubled times. That's when the Khoon Bhari Maang actor walked down the memory lane and shared a trivia.

Kabir Bedi Gets Emotional In Live Chat With Alaya F, Says He Regrets Not Spending Time With Children

Kabir revealed that he and Sunil Dutt were asked to do a film titled Kurbaan in which they were supposed to play two leads in a village, who clash with each other over their ideologies. At the same time, the producers also wanted a young actor in a smaller role and an actress so that they can add some songs in the film.

That's when Kabir Bedi suggested Salim Khan's son Salman's name. He was brought on board but his newfound stardom flipped things entirely for Kabir Bedi and Sunil Dutt.

Kabir Bedi On How He Ended Marriage With Protima Gupta & Told Her About Dating Parveen Babi: I Said Gruffly

Bedi recalled, "Bollywood films in those days particularly were shot in a sort of instalment plan. You know, they'd shoot a few days every month and it would keep going on. It used to take about two years to make a film and while the shooting for Kurbaan was going on, four of Salman's films released and became superhits. Immediately, the scenes in our film were converted into a love story, and Duttsaab and I became the background music."

However there's no bad blood between Salman and Kabir with regards to this. In fact, the superstar had even helped launch Bedi's book in July this year.