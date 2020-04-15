Karan Johar Flaunts His Grey Hair Amid Lockdown, Says 'Grey Matters'

Filmmaker Karan Johar has been sharing videos from the Johar house and keeping his fans up-to-date with what Yash and Roohi have been up to. The filmmaker, however, is rarely seen in front of the camera. But yesterday, he finally shared a picture of himself through an Instagram story.

The internet has already fallen in love with his adorable twins Yash and Roohi, and now Karan's grey hair. While Karan has started the 'Lockdown with the Johars' series on his Instagram, the Sooryavanshi producer flaunted his grey hair on Tuesday. Since all the salons are closed in the city due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the filmmaker will be donning the new look for a while. He captioned the selfie, "grey matters".

In the recent episodes of Karan Johar's lockdown diaries, Roohi and Yash questioned Karan's hygiene and later revealed that they are fed up of the situation, which has led their father to constantly film them. In the last video, Roohi and Yash are seen in their father's wardrobe with two trolley suitcases. When Karan asks them where are they going? Roohi quickly replied, "I am fed up." Karan then questions Yash if he is also fed up as his sister Roohi is and continues, "so are you all leaving the house and running away." To this Roohi says "yeah".

Karan ends the video with, "oh god, we'd miss you,... I don't know where they are going but they are going." The filmmaker captioned the post announcing that they will be taking a break from the series and wrote "Ok we are taking a seasons break on #lockdownwiththejohars ! Will resume with season 2 very soon! Love you all and stay safe."

On the work front, before quarantine, Karan was working on his upcoming historical drama, Takht. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal as Dara Shukoh and Aurangzeb, along with Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in pivotal roles.

