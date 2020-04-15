Karisma Kapoor On Lockdown Blues: Don't Feel Trapped, You're Doing A Good Deed By Staying At Home

Karisma Kapoor, who is also practising social distancing, believes people should not feel trapped in their homes. Urging her fans to follow the government's guidelines she said, that is the only way to combat the virus from being further spread.

"It is indeed a difficult time for everyone around the globe. People are anxious, I get it. I am trying to look at the positive side. Before the lockdown started, I was busy with the promotions of my web series for the last two months. So this has been a nice downtime for me at home with my family. Staying indoors for a prolonged period can be tough but we have to follow the guidelines. People may feel bored or feel trapped at home, but you are doing a good deed by staying at home. So don't feel bad," Karisma was quoted by Hindustan Times.

Karisma recently made her acting comeback with the web series Mentalhood. "I am glad Mentalhood has bought a smile to the audience's faces and has helped entertain them during these tough times," she said. She is keeping busy by spending time with her kids, Samaira and Kiaan. She is often seen posting pictures while baking, reading, working out and spending time with their dog.

Sharing a word of advice for fans, Karisma added, do not spend too much time online. "I really feel that we should not over-read and overthink. It is very difficult to do that at such a time but we need to find a right balance. I do not go on the internet and I do not read up excessively. There are days I don't check what's going on at all. It is important to be cut off for a while but also be aware. Be updated but don't overuse social media."

Amid the lockdown, Karisma says she is missing her family very much. "We are a very close family, since we all live close by, we used to meet every day. It has been tough not seeing them. But we are all trying to hang in there at this point of time. "

