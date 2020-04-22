Kartik Aaryan Deletes Controversial Roti Video After Receiving Backlash On Social Media

While Kartik Aaryan has been entertaining fans with his creative videos on social media amid the COVID-19 lockdown, one of his recent posts ended up hitting the headlines for the wrong reason.

Over the weekend, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor posted a video of him eating a badly made roti and jokingly punishing his sister for it. His caption for the post read, "No compromise on quality." Unfortunately, the video rubbed netizens the wrong way. Many slammed the actor for endorsing domestic violence in a way. Some even drew comparisons with his on-screen characters which often end up being under the scanner for their misogynistic tones.

After facing backlash on social media, the actor has deleted the controversial video.

Kartik's video received flak from few celebrities from the industry as well. Singer Sona Mohapatra tweeted, "This guy has become a youth idol by consistently 🌟ing in misogynistic films &is happy 2extend it to his disgusting #lockdown video. DV in India is skyrocketing many women stuck 24/7 with their http://abusers.Call this out #India. He influences many more millions than Tangoli." (sic)

"I have begun to believe that thus is a new PR strategy for many. Put out misogynistic content or even hire a multiple #MeToo accused & then wait for the feminists to speak up & protest & thus amplify? Free ka publicity. Case in point Kabir Singh, Indian Idol & maybe this too?"(sic) read her next tweet.

Filmmaker Onir too, found Kartik's video offensive and posted on his Twitter handle, "Idiotic .. someone should tell him since he is too dumb to understand that a lot of responsible Film industry members have put out a message against domestic violence and this is NOT FUNNY . But then who are we taking to.." (sic)

He further wrote, "He is very popular. like his long speech from the film. But unfortunately misogyny is very often camouflaged as "entertainment" or " real love"." (sic)

Meanwhile, what do you guys think about Kartik's video? Let us know in the comment section below.

Coming back to the actor, before this controversy, he was applauded for his monologue video in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Kartik has also started his own chat show called 'Koki Puchega' on his YouTube channel, in which he interacts with COVID-19 survivors and frontline warriors.

