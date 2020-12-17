Krishna Shroff's Ex Boyfriend Eban Hyams Reacts To Her Photo With Bae; 'Dang U Move Quick'
Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff was in a relationship with Australian basketball player Eban Hyams until the lovebirds separated ways last month. Weeks after announcing their split, Krishna took to her Instagram page to share a picture with Turkish chef Nushret aka the internet sensation 'Salt Bae'. Eban was one of the people to drop a comment on Krishna's picture. Here's what he had to say.
It's Bae Time For Krishna Shroff
Krishna Shroff shared a picture and video with chef Nushret and captioned it as, "Bae time." To which, Eban commented, "Dang u move quick."
Netizens React To Eban's Comment On Krishna's Post
When a netizen replied to Eban that he should move on too, Krishna's ex boyfriend wrote back, "I'm not in a rush bro but thanks haha." Meanwhile, a few took it as a joke and one of them commented, "Doesn't mean that's her bf... It can just be a awesome chef she met..."
Krishna Shroff Had Confirmed Her Breakup With Eban Hyams Last Month
In November, Krishna had taken to her Instagram story and requested fan clubs not to tag them in posts any more. She had written in a post, "All you fan clubs are cute and all. But please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren't together anymore. So stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public." Later, Eban had shared a cyptic note on his Instagram story that read, "Distance should never effect real friendships, It's always love regardless."
Reportedly, Krishna And Eban Started Dating In 2019
In an interview with an entertainment portal, Krishna had revealed that she was instantly attracted to Eban the moment she met him. "He is very attractive, really my type. Over time it became much stronger because I started getting to know him. We shared so much of the same interests. We are so comfortable with each other and have so much in common," she was quoted as saying. Sadly, things didn't work out between them, and the couple broke up in November 2020.
