Kubbra Sait Lashes Out At Twitter User Who Called Rhea Chakraborty 'Sex Bait To Trap Rich Men'

A Netizen Attacked Rhea Chakraborty In A Derogatory Manner

Women's rights activist Madhu Kishwar tagged Rhea Chakraborty as a ‘fortune huntress, mafia moll', and added that her father used her as a ‘bait to trap rich men'. The tweet read, "More than this fortune huntress, mafia moll, #RheaChakraborty, I marvel at her father, an ex army officer--using his own daughter as sex bait to trap rich men & eliminate them after gobbling up their money! Sadly, the glamour world is full of such sex baits."

Kubbra Sait Blasts The Twitter User

The Jawaani Jaaneman actress slammed the Twitter user and warned her to use the social media in a responsible way. Kubbra wrote, "Imagine the day you wake up one morning and you realise that the bile you've spewed, won't allow you to look at yourself in the mirror. That would be a horrible day. Be responsible, or don't use social media."

Kubbra Sait Was Not The Only One Who Slammed The Offensive Tweet

A netizen wrote, "What drives some women to speak ill of other women? Also why do ppl talk so much about an on going investigation-is it because they don't trust the investigation agencies or are they being just being gossip mongers?" Another comment read, "This woman started Manushi. Was an academic feminist who was an inspiration to so many of us. And, now - she crucifies a woman based on gossip and innuendo, using the worst possible misogynist descriptions - fortune huntress, mafia moll."

Earlier, Rhea Chakraborty's Friends Had Called The Attacks On The Actress Unfair

A Huffington Post report had quoted one of Rhea's friends as saying, "They haven't had a moment to grieve. Has anyone paused to think that here's a young woman who lost the love of her life? It's bonkers for us to even process the hysteria that's unfolding right now. It's so far from the truth, it shocks the mind."