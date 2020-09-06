Malaika Arora Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says She Is Asymptomatic & Has Quarantined At Home

Arjun Kapoor took to his social media account earlier today to share that he had tested positive for COVID-19. And now, it’s also been confirmed that his girlfriend Malaika Arora has also tested positive for coronavirus.

Opening up about her diagnosis, Malaika stated that she has isolated herself in the house. The actress was quoted by the Times of India as saying, “Yes, I have tested positive. I am asymptomatic and have self-quarantined at home. I will bounce back healthier and stronger."

Earlier today, the actress's beau, Arjun Kapoor also gave an update about his heath in an Instagram post by writing, “It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I'm feeling ok and I'm asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus. Much love, Arjun”

It must also be noted that a few days ago, an ABP report had revealed that seven to eight members of India's Best Dancer have tested positive for Coronavirus. For the unversed, the Sony TV dance reality show is judged by Malaika Arora, alongside Terrence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

