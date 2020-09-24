Meera Chopra Questions Online Sale Of CBD Oil Amid Drug Probe; ‘Why No Regulation If It's Illegal?'

Meera Chopra Questions The Online Sale Of CBD Oil

Meera Chopra, who is cousin of actress Priyanka Chopra took to her Twitter page and wrote, "Just asking, how is cbd oil freely available online if its illegal. I checked its avaialble on amazon too. Why no regulation if its illegal? #cbdoil."

Shraddha Kapoor Has Been Summoned By NCB

Meera's tweet was a reaction to a news report which stated that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha has "allegedly accepted" before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) that she arranged CBD oil for Shraddha Kapoor, and ordered it online. For the unversed, the agency has summoned the Saaho actress for questioning on Saturday (September 26) in connection with Saha's claims.

CBD Oil Was Also Mentioned In Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp Chats

Earlier, CBD oil was heavily discussed after WhatsApp chats between Sushant's manager Jaya Saha instructing his actress-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty to administer a dosage in his tea, surfaced in the media.

Later, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde told CNN News 18. "What Jaya Saha did with Sushant and Rhea was prescribe or send CBD oil which is an extract of ganja leaves which is not a narcotic substance. On the bottle of CBD, you can see it being defined that it does not contain any narcotic substance."