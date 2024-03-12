Meera Chopra Wedding Pics: Who Is Rakshit Kejriwal? All You Need To Know About Priyanka Chopra’s Bro-In-Law

Meera Chopra Wedding: Bollywood actress Meera Chopra has become the latest celebrity to exchange vows in this wedding season. The 40-year-old actress tied the knot with her partner of three years, Rakshit Kejriwal. Their destination wedding took place in Jaipur on March 12, 2024, and the first photos of the newlyweds have now been released.

MEERA CHOPRA WEDDING PHOTOS

In the images, Meera looked stunning in a red lehenga as she made her grand entrance at the mandap. Her groom, Rakshit, looked handsome in a traditional white ensemble. The couple shared beautiful and joyful moments during their daytime wedding ceremony.

Sharing the pictures on social media, the actress wrote, "Forever now in happiness, fights, laughter, tears and lifetime of memories (heart emojis) Har Janam Tere Sath #MeRa"

Love Adhura OTT Release Date, Time: When & Where To Watch First Episode Of Karan Kundrra's Show Online? DEETS

WHO IS RAKSHIT KEJRIWAL? ALL ABOUT MEERA CHOPRA'S HUSBAND

Sidhu Moosewala Mother Pregnancy | Late Singer's Dad's First Reaction To Delivery, Twins Buzz: We're Thankful...

Meera Chopra's husband Rakshit Kejriwal is reportedly a Chartered Accountant and Businessman. He has an MBA in Finance and Strategy from Columbia Education University. In 2015, Rakshit founded the SLAY Coffee company. He is a co-founder of this company. He is quite interested in topics related to education and climate.

As per the viral invitation card, the wedding rituals were scheduled to be held at Buena Vista Luxury Garden Spa Resort in Jaipur. The mehendi function commenced on March 11 at 5 pm, followed by a sangeet and cocktail party at 7 pm for friends and family. The Haldi ceremony took place on March 12 at 10 am, followed by the Jaimala ceremony at 4:30 om, and a dinner reception starting from 9 pm onwards.

MEERA CHOPRA JOURNEY IN SHOWBIZ

Meera Chopra started on her journey in the entertainment industry with her debut in the Tamil film Anbe Aaruyire in 2005 alongside S. J. Surya. She later ventured into Telugu cinema with Bangaram and gained acclaim for her performance in M. S. Raju's romance drama film Vaana.

In Bollywood, she made her debut in Vikram Bhatt's 1920 London opposite Sharman Joshi. She further showcased her talent in Satish Kaushik's comedy-horror film Gang of Ghosts and Ajay Bahl's crime drama film Section 375 alongside Richa Chadha and Akshaye Khanna.