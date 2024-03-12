Meera Chopra Wedding Pics: Who Is Rakshit Kejriwal? All You Need To Know About Priyanka Chopra’s Bro-In-Law

Meera
Chopra
Wedding:
Bollywood
actress
Meera
Chopra
has
become
the
latest
celebrity
to
exchange
vows
in
this
wedding
season.
The
40-year-old
actress
tied
the
knot
with
her
partner
of
three
years,
Rakshit
Kejriwal.
Their
destination
wedding
took
place
in
Jaipur
on
March
12,
2024,
and
the
first
photos
of
the
newlyweds
have
now
been
released.
MEERA
CHOPRA
WEDDING
PHOTOS
In
the
images,
Meera
looked
stunning
in
a
red
lehenga
as
she
made
her
grand
entrance
at
the
mandap.
Her
groom,
Rakshit,
looked
handsome
in
a
traditional
white
ensemble.
The
couple
shared
beautiful
and
joyful
moments
during
their
daytime
wedding
ceremony.
Sharing
the
pictures
on
social
media,
the
actress
wrote,
"Forever
now
in
happiness,
fights,
laughter,
tears
and
lifetime
of
memories
(heart
emojis)
Har
Janam
Tere
Sath
#MeRa"
Meera
Chopra's
husband
Rakshit
Kejriwal
is
reportedly
a
Chartered
Accountant
and
Businessman.
He
has
an
MBA
in
Finance
and
Strategy
from
Columbia
Education
University.
In
2015,
Rakshit
founded
the
SLAY
Coffee
company.
He
is
a
co-founder
of
this
company.
He
is
quite
interested
in
topics
related
to
education
and
climate.
As
per
the
viral
invitation
card,
the
wedding
rituals
were
scheduled
to
be
held
at
Buena
Vista
Luxury
Garden
Spa
Resort
in
Jaipur.
The
mehendi
function
commenced
on
March
11
at
5
pm,
followed
by
a
sangeet
and
cocktail
party
at
7
pm
for
friends
and
family.
The
Haldi
ceremony
took
place
on
March
12
at
10
am,
followed
by
the
Jaimala
ceremony
at
4:30
om,
and
a
dinner
reception
starting
from
9
pm
onwards.
MEERA
CHOPRA
JOURNEY
IN
SHOWBIZ
Meera
Chopra
started
on
her
journey
in
the
entertainment
industry
with
her
debut
in
the
Tamil
film
Anbe
Aaruyire
in
2005
alongside
S.
J.
Surya.
She
later
ventured
into
Telugu
cinema
with
Bangaram
and
gained
acclaim
for
her
performance
in
M.
S.
Raju's
romance
drama
film
Vaana.
In
Bollywood,
she
made
her
debut
in
Vikram
Bhatt's
1920
London
opposite
Sharman
Joshi.
She
further
showcased
her
talent
in
Satish
Kaushik's
comedy-horror
film
Gang
of
Ghosts
and
Ajay
Bahl's
crime
drama
film
Section
375
alongside
Richa
Chadha
and
Akshaye
Khanna.