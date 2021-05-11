Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Meera Chopra Reveals Losing Two Cousins Due To COVID-19

Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra is in a bereaved state of mind. The actress lost 2 cousins in the span of the last 10 days. The actress revealed the demise of her two cousins who were both in their 40s.

Talking to Hindustan Times about the same, Meera revealed, "I lost two very close cousins, not because of Covid-19 but because the medical infrastructure has totally crumbled down. My first cousin couldn't get an ICU bed in Bengaluru for almost two days, and the second one died after his oxygen dropped suddenly."

Also Read: Meera Chopra Says Being Related To Priyanka Chopra Did Not Help Her Get Films: I Had To Struggle

The Section 375 actress said that she is sad and angry about the fact that she could not do anything to save them. Meera added that every life around her is just slipping out of her hands despite her trying her level best to save them. The actress went on to say that she is now in constant fear of what to expect in the future.

Also Read: Meera Chopra Questions Online Sale Of CBD Oil Amid Drug Probe; 'Why No Regulation If It's Illegal?'

The 1920 London actor went on to say, "Pregnant women are dying after delivering because of lack of oxygen. What life are we giving to this newborn? The horrible stories I read on my Twitter feed. At times to keep my sanity, I feel I should be away from Twitter, but then I feel maybe I can help somebody by forwarding a message to a wider audience. I don't even know what I'm feeling anymore. Two deaths in the last 10 days in the family have completely made me devoid of any hope."

Earlier Meera was also vocal about her struggle in the film industry despite being related to Priyanka Chopra. She had revealed to Zoom that people did not cast her as she was the Fashion actress' sister. The actress revealed that the only advantage that she had got was that people took her seriously as they thought she comes from a family that knows cinema.

On the work front, Meera Chopra was last seen in the movie Section 375 alongside Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadda. She was also seen in her OTT release last month which was the Disney+ Hotstar show called Kamathipura. Meera was seen playing the titular role of a cop alongside Tanuj Virwani. The suspense thriller is helmed by Shravankumar Tiwari.